We're heading to Starfall Islands in Sonic Frontiers on today's GR Live

This week has been another big one for the games world. Not only did we get God of War: Ragnarök a couple of days ago, but Sonic Team and Sega also launched the latest instalment featuring the iconic blue hedgehog: Sonic Frontiers.

This game takes Sonic to the Starfall Islands, where he must use the power of the Ancients to collect the Chaos Emeralds and to save his friends who find themselves trapped. Featuring an Open-Zone design that brings new ways to explore, we're going to be jumping into the first hour of Sonic Frontiers in a few hours.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch our very own David as he looks to zip and zoom around this all-new set of worlds.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of Sonic Frontiers right here.