We're heading to Monkey Island in Sea of Thieves on today's GR Live

Last week saw the release of the latest major expansion for Rare's pirating adventure game, Sea of Thieves. This one, like the former Pirates of the Caribbean, A Pirate's Life expansion, is themed around Ron Gilbert's Monkey Island series, and is bringing a new style of gameplay to the hugely popular pirate game.

As you can jump into Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island right now entirely for free, we've decided to dedicate today's GR Live instalment to the expansion. Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the expansion at the GR Live homepage.

If you haven't already, be sure to also read our review of Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island.