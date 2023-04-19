Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

We're heading to Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the expansion for Guerrilla's acclaimed adventure.

Today marks the global launch date for Horizon Forbidden West's first major expansion, as the Burning Shores post-launch addition has arrived and will be taking Aloy to the tectonic shores of future Los Angeles to face new threats and meet new allies.

With that expansion available now to only PlayStation 5 players of the game, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of the expansion on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and seeing how the City of Dreams shapes up in Guerrilla's post-apocalyptic future.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and also catch the launch trailer for the expansion below.

Horizon Forbidden West

