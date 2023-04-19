We're heading to Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the global launch date for Horizon Forbidden West's first major expansion, as the Burning Shores post-launch addition has arrived and will be taking Aloy to the tectonic shores of future Los Angeles to face new threats and meet new allies.

With that expansion available now to only PlayStation 5 players of the game, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of the expansion on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and seeing how the City of Dreams shapes up in Guerrilla's post-apocalyptic future.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and also catch the launch trailer for the expansion below.