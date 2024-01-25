We're heading to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on today's GR Live

HQ

Tomorrow is an absolutely massive day for video game fans, as not only does Tekken 8 make its arrival, but so does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The latest instalment in the Yakuza series revolves around both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, and sees action taking place not just in a Hawaiian paradise, but also in Japan too. Needless to say, there's a lot to look forward to in this impressive RPG.

To get an early glimpse at Infinite Wealth ahead of its arrival tomorrow, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, for an hour of Like a Dragon action.

And ahead of that stream taking place, you can also read our full thoughts on the game right here, or can watch our video review below instead.