We're heading to Coral Island on today's GR Live

Just last week, Stairway Games debuted its relaxing farming simulation game, Coral Island, a title that takes players to a gorgeous tropical haven, and then asks them to grow crops, raise animals, meet new people and make friends, and explore, all to help develop the island and its community.

The game has debuted as an Early Access title, and with plenty of simulation elements and efforts to experience, we're going to be jumping into Coral Island on today's GR Live, where our own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to leap into the island paradise for an hour, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch Rebeca in her efforts.