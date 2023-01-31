Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

We're heading to Bikini Bottom in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Purple Lamp's brand new platformer.

HQ

We're continuing our batch of GR Live streams for this week by taking a look at the brand new platformer to come from developer Purple Lamp. Known as SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, this game sees players heading to a twisted version of Bikini Bottom to save the residents of the town following a massive disaster created by SpongeBob and Patrick playing with powerful wishing bubbles.

Needless to say, for SpongeBob fans, this is a great shot of nostalgia, and you'll see this in action when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage.

And until that time, be sure to also check out our review of The Cosmic Shake here, and check out a trailer below.

HQ
