We're heading to Bikini Bottom in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake on today's GR Live

We're continuing our batch of GR Live streams for this week by taking a look at the brand new platformer to come from developer Purple Lamp. Known as SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, this game sees players heading to a twisted version of Bikini Bottom to save the residents of the town following a massive disaster created by SpongeBob and Patrick playing with powerful wishing bubbles.

Needless to say, for SpongeBob fans, this is a great shot of nostalgia, and you'll see this in action when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage.

And until that time, be sure to also check out our review of The Cosmic Shake here, and check out a trailer below.