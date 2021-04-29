Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Total War: Rome Remastered

We're heading to battle in Total War: Rome Remastered on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the remastered version of this iconic strategy title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

For today's GR Live, we're checking out the recently remastered Creative Assembly title Total War: Rome Remastered, where we're going to be unsheathing our swords and heading to battle as the legendary Romans. With intense strategic combat and plenty of factions to explore, we're taking a trip back in time to enjoy a classic strategy title that set the standard for the genre when it first released back in the early 2000s.

For today's stream, we're going to be going live a little later than usual, and starting at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST, so make sure to drop by the GR Live homepage then to catch Dori as he looks to spend a couple of hours conquering his opposition.

Until then, be sure to check out our review of Total War: Rome Remastered here.

Total War: Rome Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy