We're heading to battle in Total War: Rome Remastered on today's GR Live

For today's GR Live, we're checking out the recently remastered Creative Assembly title Total War: Rome Remastered, where we're going to be unsheathing our swords and heading to battle as the legendary Romans. With intense strategic combat and plenty of factions to explore, we're taking a trip back in time to enjoy a classic strategy title that set the standard for the genre when it first released back in the early 2000s.

For today's stream, we're going to be going live a little later than usual, and starting at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST, so make sure to drop by the GR Live homepage then to catch Dori as he looks to spend a couple of hours conquering his opposition.

Until then, be sure to check out our review of Total War: Rome Remastered here.