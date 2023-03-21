We're heading to an island paradise in Tchia on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've been looking for a way to relax and spend some time in a colourful and pleasant game world, then Awaceb's Tchia might just be the game for you. This title takes place on a tropical island and sees players adventuring around, helping locals with tasks, completing mini-games, customising their character, and more.

While we have recently published our review of the game (which you can read here), today we're also going to be jumping into Tchia as part of our livestream offering, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play the opening hour of the title, all starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what Rebeca thinks of Tchia and for a live look at how the game kicks off.