We're heading to Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on today's GR Live

On the Friday that just passed, July 29, Nintendo launched its latest major game, with this being the third mainline instalment into the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Known simply as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, this game takes players back to the land of Aionios to help lead a crew of young soldiers on a quest to fight dangerous beasts and to put an end to the never-ending conflict that plagues their home nations.

For today's stream, it'll be Gamereactor Spain's Alberto who will be hosting and checking out the first hour of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action as it unfolds, and until Alberto does go live, be sure to also read our review of the game here, and check out a trailer below.