We're heading to a whole new world on today's GR Live

Earlier this week, Gameloft launched the magical life-simulation game Disney Dreamlight Valley into Early Access, a title that tasks players with meeting and helping an array of iconic Disney characters by rebuilding the world they live in, which has been overcome by the terrible Forgetting. Needless to say, it's a game dripping in that Disney wonder.

But you don't need to take my word for it as you can simply see it for yourself, when our very own Rebeca goes live later today, and checks out the first hour of the game. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you will be able to find Rebeca at the typical place of the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to also check out the latest trailer for the magical title to get an idea of what we'll be in store for when we kick things off in a few hours.