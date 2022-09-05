Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Gerda: A Flame in Winter

      We're heading to a war-torn Denmark in Gerda: A Flame in Winter on today's GR Live

      Join us as we dive into PortaPlay's narrative adventure game.

      Just last week, developer PortaPlay (with the help of publisher Don't Nod) released its narrative adventure game Gerda: A Flame in Winter. The title revolves around the young Gerda, as she survives in the Danish village of Tinglev during its occupation in World War 2. Here, Gerda finds herself navigating all manners of decisions and tough choices as she attempts to help people, whilst also protecting herself.

      While you can already read our review of Gerda: A Flame in Winter right here, you can also join us on today's GR Live, as our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out an hour of the game later today. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see the game in action.

      Gerda: A Flame in Winter

      REVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

      We are far from the famous battlegrounds such as Normandy and Stalingrad, but this new narrative adventure still manages to deliver a gripping story set during World War II.



