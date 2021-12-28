We're heading to a land of gothic fables in Wytchwood on today's GR Live

HQ

Earlier this month, Alientrap released its crafting adventure game, Wytchwood on PC and consoles. Set in a land of gothic fables and fairy tales, this game asks players to explore the strange world as an old witch, with the aim of collecting ingredients and brewing spells, all to judge a varied cast of characters and to teach them a lesson in a similar manner to what is commonplace in children's fantasy stories.

With a world crammed with all kinds of fairy tales to explore, we're going to be diving into Wytchwood on today's GR Live, where we will be cooking up potions and dishing out wisdom for a couple of hours.

You can join us at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, at the regular time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch Rebeca as she immerses herself in this fantasy land for a couple of hours.

Ahead of the stream, be sure to also check out Wytchwood's gameplay trailer below, to get an idea of what we'll be up to when we go live in a few short hours.