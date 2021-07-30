We're heading to a cursed past in The Forgotten City on today's GR Live

We're rounding out the week by heading to a past filled with mystery and intrigue, as we look to explore Modern Storyteller's latest adventure game The Forgotten City on today's GR Live.

Set in a cursed Roman city 2,000 years ago, this title asks players to unravel a strange plot at the core of the city that sees everyone die, should one person sin. With a time looping mechanic in effect that requires players to question, explore and solve puzzles to learn as much as possible about the circumstances plaguing the city before dying and starting from the beginning, this is one to watch if you're a fan of puzzling narratives.

We'll be going live to check out the first two hours of the game at the GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, with Kieran hosting.

To get a taste of the game, be sure to check out the latest trailer below.