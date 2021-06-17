LIVE
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase Extended
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

We're heading out on an interdimensional journey in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on today's GR Live

And we'll also be streaming the Xbox Games Showcase Extended later today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As we're all starting to return to normality following the madness that has been E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest, we're going to be exploring Insomniac Games' latest platformer, the PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. We're going to be diving into this beloved series as we take the Lombax and robot duo on an action-packed adventure across dimensions to stop the evil Dr. Nefarious.

You can be sure to catch us at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where we will be live for two hours of platforming goodness. If you want to check out our thoughts on Rift Apart, be sure to check out our review here, or video review below.

We'll also be streaming the Xbox Games Showcase Extended later today as well, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST to catch everything that is shown off during there.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Related texts

Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartScore

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Lombax and robot duo are back for an interdimensional trip that uses the PS5 and the DualSense hardware to deliver the most immersive Ratchet & Clank experience to date.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy