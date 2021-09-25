We're heading out on a rite of passage in Sable on today's GR Live

HQ

We're rounding out another week of GR Live streams by taking a look at the gorgeous looking indie from Shedworks, Sable. Featuring an eye-catching visual style, Sable sees players have to guide the main character (known as Sable) through the Gliding, a rite of passage that will show her who she really is behind her mask. With a hoverbike at your disposal to help you complete your journey, Sable is a game all about exploration and taking the journey at your own pace.

To get a deeper look at the game, we're going to be diving into Sable later today at the GR Live homepage, starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, with Rebeca as the host. Be sure to drop by to see the game in all of its glory, and if you're looking for an idea of what is to come, be sure to check out the latest trailer for the game below.