Where the Heart Leads

We're heading on an emotional journey in Where the Heart Leads on today's GR Live

Join us as we head out on a surreal narrative adventure.

The weekend has once again come knocking, and to ring it in, we're going to be wrapping up this batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at Armature Games' emotional, surreal, narrative tale, Where the Heart Leads. Launching as a PlayStation exclusive title, this game takes players on a journey through the life of a man, after he experiences a traumatic event in the middle of a storm, and ends up reflecting on the life he has led so far.

You can be sure to find the stream at the GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Rebeca will be hosting two hours of gameplay. And, if you're interested in seeing what we thought about the game, be sure to check out our review here.

Where the Heart Leads

