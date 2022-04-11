We're heading on a surreal adventure in Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between on today's GR Live

Right at the end of March, Silverstring Media Inc. launched its latest title, the surreal adventure game, Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between. This game asks players to take a late night trip, be it in a car, through a deserted airport, or around an empty park, all in the effort of meeting strange new people, and to find yourself along the way.

It's an unusual looking game, one that aims to be as philosophical as it is atmospheric, which is why we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live. We're going to be jumping into Glitchhikers in a few hours, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring this indie adventure starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch Rebeca as plays around in this bizarre world for the typical two hours.