We're heading on a card-based odyssey in Inscryption on today's GR Live

We're getting closer and closer to Halloween, and so to keep up with the theme of the spooky season, we're going to be diving into Daniel Mullins Games psychological horror Inscrpytion on today's GR Live.

This game is a card battler that blends roguelike mechanics and an escape room style experience together, and asks players to defeat an ominous foe at their own game to escape from its terrifying domain. Published by Devolver Digital, you can check out our thoughts on Inscryption in our review.

If you're interested in checking out the game, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for two hours of this unsettling horror title, where Ben will be hosting. And if you're looking for another teaser of what is to come, be sure to check out some gameplay of Inscryption below.