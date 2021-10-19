Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Inscryption

We're heading on a card-based odyssey in Inscryption on today's GR Live

Join us for a look at the unsettling card battler.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're getting closer and closer to Halloween, and so to keep up with the theme of the spooky season, we're going to be diving into Daniel Mullins Games psychological horror Inscrpytion on today's GR Live.

This game is a card battler that blends roguelike mechanics and an escape room style experience together, and asks players to defeat an ominous foe at their own game to escape from its terrifying domain. Published by Devolver Digital, you can check out our thoughts on Inscryption in our review.

If you're interested in checking out the game, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for two hours of this unsettling horror title, where Ben will be hosting. And if you're looking for another teaser of what is to come, be sure to check out some gameplay of Inscryption below.

HQ
Inscryption

Related texts

InscryptionScore

Inscryption
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

This Devolver Digital-published horror game mashes up card battling, escape rooms, and roguelike elements to make for a rather unusual unique experience.



Loading next content