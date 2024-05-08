We're heading Into the Light in Destiny 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

It's almost time to suit up and head into the Pale Heart of the Traveler to defeat (hopefully) the Witness once and for all in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The last major expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga is set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on June 4, 2024, and with that in mind, we're preparing for the occasion by getting our Guardian looted and primed on today's GR Live stream.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and diving back into Destiny 2, to explore the latest additions that have arrived in-game as part of Destiny2: Into the Light, wherein I will be taking on hordes of enemies in the Onslaught mode, looking to land the perfect god roll as part of the BRAVE arsenal of former iconic weapons, and perhaps even having a go at the Exotic missions that have made their return. You will be able to join me as I get back into the heat of the action, all by visiting the GR Live homepage.