We're heading into the deep blue in Dave the Diver on today's GR Live

Dave the Diver has taken the world by storm ever since its debut at the end of June. The pixel indie game has become rather popular and has been received very well by critics (including our own Magnus) to boot.

This delightful title sees players assuming the role of Dave, an individual who is tasked with both being a spearfishing diver, but also the owner of a dilapidated restaurant where he serves the seafood he catches.

To see how this dual-gameplay design suits works in practice, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Dave the Diver, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today. Don't miss the action as we explore beneath the waves.