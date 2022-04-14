Cookies

Life is Strange: True Colors

We're heading down to Haven Springs on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into a couple of hours of Life is Strange: True Colors.

HQ

Depending on where you live in the world, you might already have started your long weekend, thanks to the Easter time public holidays. If that's the case, or perhaps you're looking to wind down before a few days of rest, then why not join us as we take a trip to Life is Strange: True Color's vibrant and beautiful mountain town of Haven Springs on today's GR Live.

That's right, we're going to be diving into Deck Nine's narrative-heavy adventure in a few hours where our very own Rebeca will be taking point and unravelling the mystery of what happened to the brother of protagonist Alex Chen, using Alex's emotion-absorbing powers.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to join us as we jump into Life is Strange: True Colors for two hours, and until we do kick off, be sure to read our review of the game here.

HQ
Life is Strange: True Colors

