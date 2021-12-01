Cookies

Forza Horizon 5

We're heading back to the vibrant vistas of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5 on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive back into Playground Games' acclaimed racer for another couple of hours.

We've already been on a couple of outings in Playground Games latest and acclaimed racer Forza Horizon 5 over the past couple of weeks, but today, we're heading back one final time. We'll be belting up and putting the pedal to the metal as we look to tear up the lush lands of Mexico once again.

As per usual, you can join us at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, where we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, with our very own Dori hosting. We'll be live for a few hours where we'll race and explore and do a few runs of our tournament course, before ultimately announcing the winner of the competition at the end of the stream.

Be sure to drop by to catch the stream, and make sure to clock in some final times ahead of the tourney wrapping up. Likewise, if you haven't already, take a look at our review of Forza Horizon 5 here, and our video review below.

Forza Horizon 5

