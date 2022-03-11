We're heading back to the track for some Gran Turismo 7 on today's GR Live

HQ

We're rounding out this week's GR Live streams by taking another look at the latest Sony Interactive Entertainment title, the Polyphony Digital-developed Gran Turismo 7. As we did during last week's stream, later today, we're going to be hitting the track to set some blistering times on courses all over the world.

Unlike last week however, today it won't be Dori behind the wheel, as I will be strapping into the driver's seat to put pedal to the metal for two hours of high-octane motorsport action. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to join me as I look to win some races and earn some credits to build out my garage.

Until we kick off, be sure to also read our review of Gran Turismo 7 here, and watch the opening movie for the game below.