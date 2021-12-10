We're heading back to the island to check out Fortnite Chapter 3 on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, Epic Games launched the latest major update to its massively popular battle royale, Fortnite, an update that rang in the next era of the title. Fortnite Chapter 3 not only brought a new map to compete over, but also a host of new weapons and items to use to your advantage as you search for that illustrious Victory Royale.

With a whole bunch of new features to explore in game, we're going to be diving into Fortnite Chapter 3 for ourselves on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be hosting for the usual two hours, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, at the regular time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

To get a teaser of what is to come when we go live, be sure to check out Chapter 3 Season 1's overview and character trailers below, and if you didn't get a chance to check out the global live event that wrapped up Chapter 2, make sure to watch The End below as well.

