We're heading back to the Island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore and see what the Wilds have in store.

Now that we're well into summer and the crazy video game release schedule of 2023 is easing up for a little bit, we've decided that it's the perfect opportunity to revisit some of our favourite games. Kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams, our very own Rebeca will be diving back into the Island to see what Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite has in store.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, Rebeca will be looking to wander around the Wilds for an hour, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also be sure to catch the trailer for the season below for a teaser of what Rebeca will be encountering.

