We're heading back to the Green Hill Zone in Sonic Origins on today's GR Live

For those who aren't aware, today, June 23, is actually Sonic the Hedgehog's birthday, and this year, the iconic blue speedster is celebrating its 31st birthday (at least that's 31 years since Sonic the Hedgehog launched, Sonic himself is around 15 years old in lore).

But to celebrate this anniversary, Sega has served up a revamped collection of a bunch of the earliest games in this iconic franchise, including the original, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Known as Sonic Origins, the game is out today, and we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for an hour of gameplay of this new Sega title. And before we start, be sure to also catch our review of the game here, and also watch a little bit of gameplay below.