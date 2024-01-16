We're heading back to Seattle in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

HQ

Naughty Dog might have only launched The Last of Us: Part II back in 2020, but apparently it's already time for the game to get a revamp, as now we have the remastered version. You can keep an eye out for our review dropping later today, but we're also going to be streaming an hour of the game live.

You can access the stream via the GR Live Homepage, and it'll be taking place at the usual time of 16:00 GMT or 17:00 CET. We'll be checking out the brand-new No Return roguelike mode as well as taking a look at the extra Lost Levels, so be sure to tune in.