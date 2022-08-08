We're heading back to school in Two Point Campus on today's GR Live

HQ

Tomorrow marks the launch date for the next title in the Two Point County series, as developer Two Point Studios will be releasing the simulation game Two Point Campus on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

This time trading hospitals for university campuses, this game asks the player to build the university of their dreams, and requires them to create wacky buildings and rooms that support all kinds of unusual courses, be it wizardry, espionage, rebelling, or something more serious such as cooking.

With a lot to live, we're going to be checking out Two Point Campus ahead of launch on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and checking out the first hour of the game starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage, and until then, be sure to also read our review of the game right here.