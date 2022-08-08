Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Two Point Campus

We're heading back to school in Two Point Campus on today's GR Live

Join us for an early look at Two Point Studios' latest simulation game.

HQ

Tomorrow marks the launch date for the next title in the Two Point County series, as developer Two Point Studios will be releasing the simulation game Two Point Campus on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

This time trading hospitals for university campuses, this game asks the player to build the university of their dreams, and requires them to create wacky buildings and rooms that support all kinds of unusual courses, be it wizardry, espionage, rebelling, or something more serious such as cooking.

With a lot to live, we're going to be checking out Two Point Campus ahead of launch on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and checking out the first hour of the game starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage, and until then, be sure to also read our review of the game right here.

HQ
Two Point Campus

