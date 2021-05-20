We're heading back to Oregon as we check out Days Gone on PC on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Sony continued its spree of bringing its first party titles to PC with Days Gone just this week, bringing an upgraded version of the Oregon-based open-world not-zombie game for PC players to check out. With a whole range of incredible new options at your fingertips that really allow the Days Gone experience to thrive, we're heading back into the Freaker-filled world to experience the story of Deacon St. John once again.

We'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to head on over if you fancy checking out the PC version of the Bend Studio developed title with your host Ben.

Likewise, if you are interested in checking out our thoughts on the PC version of the game, be sure to read our review of the title over here.