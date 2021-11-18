We're heading back to Mexico for another Forza Horizon 5 session on today's GR Live

HQ

Ever since Forza Horizon 5 raced into early access on November 5, we've had multiple outings in Mexico as part of our GR Live streams, and today, we're continuing that odyssey. That's right, we're heading back into the diverse Mexican wilds later today to burn some rubber as we further expand our Horizon Festivals and add even more cars to our collection.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for two hours of fun, with our very own Dori hosting again. As for where you can find us, you can catch all the action at the GR Live homepage when we kick everything off.

While you are likely quite familiar with Forza Horizon 5 ever since its monumental launch, if you haven't already, be sure to check out our review here (or our video review below), as well as a handy guide we prepped here.