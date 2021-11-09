We're heading back to Forza Horizon 5's Mexico on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, we blasted into the weekend by sinking a bunch of time into Playground Games latest racing title Forza Horizon 5, to mark what was at the time, the game's early access release. Now the time has come for that very game to officially launch, and we're once again going to be marking that occasion with another livestream.

Set in the lush lands of Mexico, Horizon 5 is the next evolution of the racing series, and delivers the typical colourful and entertaining experience we've come to expect, but in a more polished and impressive manner, in a visual and performance sense.

While you can already see our thoughts on Forza Horizon 5 in our review here (and video review below), you can once again join Dori for another batch of livestreamed entertainment, when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for two hours of racing action at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by, and also catch up on everything that took place in the previous stream below.

