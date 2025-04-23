We're heading back to Cyrodil in Oblivion: Remastered on today's GR Live

HQ

After weeks of building rumours, pointing to a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, we finally got official confirmation yesterday, alongside the game's launch, which came as a pleasant surprise to many who have since hopped in to check out the new graphics, gameplay, and more.

We'll be doing just that later on today's GR Live, where we'll be starting a new adventure in the old haunts of Cyrodil. If you're not yet decided on picking up the remaster for yourself, or just want to hang out and watch someone get yelled at by the local guards, then you can find us on the usual GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

We'll be streaming from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so keep an eye out if you want to hop in. Also, keep an eye on your local Gamereactor page for our upcoming impressions on the Oblivion Remaster.