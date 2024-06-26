We're heading back to Beyond Good & Evil on today's GR Live

HQ

Beyond Good & Evil 2 will likely have one of if not the longest development times of any game, and yet even though it still seems like a distant dream, we can't do anything but hope for more news.

In the meantime, we've got a new edition of the original Beyond Good & Evil to pour through, which we'll be doing on today's GR Live. Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition lets us relive the story of Jade with a new and improved look.

There's also an additional mission which will apparently tie Jade's story to that of the upcoming sequel. Check in on the GR Live homepage to see if we can find that mission. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. See you there!