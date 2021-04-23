LIVE

Outriders

We're heading back into the wilds of Enoch for some Outriders Expeditions on today's GR Live

We're in the endgame now.

It's Friday, which means we have plans for another GR Live stream later today. For this stream, we'll be heading back out into the wilds of Enoch to brave the endgame content for People Can Fly's looter-shooter Outriders. That's right, today we're going to be exploring the Expeditions with Dori hosting, and a few other Gamereactor members looking to drop-in to help him out as he faces immeasurable threats all for better loot.

To catch all the action, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of sci-fi action, as we look to complete as many Expeditions as possible within the time period.

For more Outriders content, be sure to check out our review of the game over here.

Outriders

