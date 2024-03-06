We're harnessing wicked magical techniques in The Thaumaturge on GR Live

HQ

The Thaumaturge is the new RPG from Fool's Theory, the studio you're likely to know for their upcoming work on The Witcher remake. It's an ambitious game set in an alternate history version of early 20th century Warsaw.

In today's GR Live, we'll be taking on the role of a Thaumaturge, a person who has studied the magical art of thaumaturgy and uses it to capture and tame creatures known as salutors, as well as figure out and manipulate people's flaws.

We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, so be sure to join us and in the meantime you can check out our review here.