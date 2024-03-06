English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Thaumaturge

We're harnessing wicked magical techniques in The Thaumaturge on GR Live

Join us for an hour of mystery-solving, evil spirit-catching fun.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Thaumaturge is the new RPG from Fool's Theory, the studio you're likely to know for their upcoming work on The Witcher remake. It's an ambitious game set in an alternate history version of early 20th century Warsaw.

In today's GR Live, we'll be taking on the role of a Thaumaturge, a person who has studied the magical art of thaumaturgy and uses it to capture and tame creatures known as salutors, as well as figure out and manipulate people's flaws.

We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, so be sure to join us and in the meantime you can check out our review here.

The Thaumaturge

Related texts

0
The ThaumaturgeScore

The Thaumaturge
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Taming paranormal creatures and solving mysteries in an alternate history Warsaw sounds great on paper, but the final result leaves us lukewarm.



Loading next content