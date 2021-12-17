We're hacking and splashing in Firegirl on today's GR Live

HQ

We're heading into the weekend with one final GR Live stream, and for today, we're going to be taking a look at Dejima's recently released roguelike platformer, Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue.

Tasking players to dive headfirst into burning buildings and various dangerous scenarios, Firegirl is all about using your trusty fire hose and axe to douse flames and smash obstacles all so that you can locate and save civilians trapped in the blazing infernos.

With plenty of intense action promised, we'll be jumping into Firegirl at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, where Ben will be hosting and checking out the game for a couple of hours.

To make sure you are up to speed and ready for the stream later today, be sure to also check out the launch trailer for Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue below, to get an idea of what the game serves up.