Wanted: Dead

We're hacking and slashing in Wanted: Dead on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Soleil's action title.

Today is Valentine's Day and no doubt many of you have plans with a significant other because of this. Well, cancel them and instead turn your attention to a brand new game from the minds behind Ninja Gaiden.

Known as Wanted: Dead, this title comes from a developer that is made up of a bunch of industry veterans (many who have worked on the Ninja Gaiden series), and is regarded as a hack n' slash that asks players to defeat hordes of criminals that have overtaken Hong Kong, all as part of the Zombie Unit police squad. As for how the team got this name, let's just say that death is not exactly an enemy in this title.

With a lot to look forward to, we're going to be jumping into Wanted: Dead on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the first hour of the gory title.

Join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage to catch the chaos as it unfolds.

Wanted: Dead

