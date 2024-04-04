We're hacking and slashing in Rise of the Ronin on today's GR Live

HQ

It might not have managed to stand out when in the shadow of Dragon's Dogma 2's release, but Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja proved to be a fun experience with some great combat. As you can read in our review, we enjoyed the game, and today we'll give you an hour of gameplay to show just why.

Join us at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST for some hacking, some slashing, and some exploring of Team Ninja's historical Japanese setting. You can find the stream by heading over to the GR Live homepage as always, so come on down.

Have you played Rise of the Ronin?