We're gunning to the beat in Soundfall on today's GR Live

HQ

A couple of days ago, Drastic Games decided to surprise launch Soundfall, making the rhythm dungeon-crawler available to doting fans. With this being the case, players have been able to start their journey through the many different worlds, all in a bid to defend the lands of Symphonia from the attacking forces of Discord.

Now, with launch a few days behind us, we've decided it's our turn to dive into Soundfall, and that's exactly why later today, we'll be suiting up and looking to dive right into the gameplay for an hour, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

Until we do start, be sure to read our recent preview of Soundfall here, and also check out a trailer for the game below.