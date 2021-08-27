We're gunning down hordes of Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite on today's GR Live

HQ

Earlier this week, Cold Iron Studios released its action-shooter set in the iconic Alien universe. Known as Aliens: Fireteam Elite, this game asks players to head onto the Katanga, 20 years after the events of Aliens, to help deal with the Xenomorph infestation that has gripped the ship.

Doing so will see players join a three-man fireteam of Colonial Marines, armed with the latest weapons and gear, and using teamwork and communication, you'll have to push through the Katanga, clearing out the massive Xeno hordes that stand in your path.

To check out the game in all of its glory, we'll be going live at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for two hours of gameplay with our very own Dori as the host.

And, if you're looking for some more Aliens: Fireteam Elite content to chew through until then, be sure to read our review of the game here, and watch some gameplay below.