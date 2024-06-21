We're grinding down the Forges of Corruption in Boltgun on today's GR Live

HQ

It's the 21st of June, and you know what that means! The first DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is out. There's no other expansion or DLC worth talking about, I don't know what you mean.

On today's GR Live, we'll be dismantling the Forges of Corruption bloody bit by bloody bit as we churn through the daemons and Chaos forces protecting them. The DLC comes with 5 new levels, new enemies, weapons, and more.

As usual, you can join on the GR Live Homepage or on YouTube, Facebook or Twitch depending on what takes your fancy. We'll be streaming for an hour from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST to 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.