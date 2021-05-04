Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
World of Tanks

We're going to war in World of Tanks: Modern Armor on today's GR Live

The new mode is bringing modern-era tanks and some pretty drastic changes to how the game is played.

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by checking out the latest iteration of Wargaming's tank-based multiplayer title World of Tanks. That's right, later today, we will be heading to battle in the Cold War era as we check out the new Modern Armor update for World of Tanks console, a mode that drastically has changed the way the title operates and plays.

As per usual, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of explosive action with Ben as your host. And, if you're interested in checking out what Modern Armor is bringing to the table, be sure to check out our article that details all the new features that were delivered as part of the mode.

World of Tanks

