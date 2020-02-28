We're going to make our own game today in Dreams

A few days ago Kieran sat down with Dreams on PS4 and played through Art's Dream, the story campaign made by developer Media Molecule to showcase the powerful content creation tools included in Dreams. These tools are available to all players and we're all encouraged to use them to create our own games and interactive experiences.

While our first stream (you can watch it below) focused on existing content, we're returning to Dreams to show off the other side of what it's all about. That's right, starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET we're going to use the game's many tools to create our own interactive experience. If you're interested in finding out more about this side of the game, we'll see you here this afternoon.