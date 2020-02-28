LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Dreams - Creation Tutorial
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Dreams

We're going to make our own game today in Dreams

Today on GR Live we're going to take a closer look at the powerful content creation tools in Media Molecule's newest release.

A few days ago Kieran sat down with Dreams on PS4 and played through Art's Dream, the story campaign made by developer Media Molecule to showcase the powerful content creation tools included in Dreams. These tools are available to all players and we're all encouraged to use them to create our own games and interactive experiences.

While our first stream (you can watch it below) focused on existing content, we're returning to Dreams to show off the other side of what it's all about. That's right, starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET we're going to use the game's many tools to create our own interactive experience. If you're interested in finding out more about this side of the game, we'll see you here this afternoon.

Dreams

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

DreamsScore

Dreams
REVIEW. Written by Mikael Sundberg

"Art's Dream has been developed within Dreams using the same tools as the players are given, and it's phenomenal."

Dreams has gone gold

Dreams has gone gold
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

The release date is just over a month away, and developer Media Molecule is ready for the launch.



Loading next content