We're going to Kill It With Fire on Today's GR Live

Some of you will be quite fond of spiders and the webs they weave, but there are others who hate them, who fear them, who would destroy every single spindly-legged one of them. For those people, Kill It With Fire will resonate strongly (if they can bear to watch/play the game).

More specifically, Kill It With Fire is a game about killing spiders in the most dramatic manner possible, and there's a good chance that there's going to be some collateral damage along the way. To see how much destruction we can inflict on both spiders and our surroundings, tune into our GR Live page at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, at which point we'll take the game out for a flame-drenched spin.