Massive Entertainment's The Division 2 just updated its action RPG The Division 2 with its Episode 3 content, Coney Island: The Hunt and we're going to check that content out today on GR Live. We'll be headed for the grand amusement park that is Coney Island with our guns at the ready and our sights on our potential enemies.

Want to join in on the explosive fun that will bring? Make sure to join us on our live page at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET.