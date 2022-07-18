Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

We're going retro in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into a whole host of arcade classics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

In a few days time, fans of arcades and retro gameplay will be able to jump into the second collection of games from Capcom, as Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is set to launch on July 21. But with that launch date in mind, we're going to be diving into the game a little early, and will be looking to explore the game on today's GR Live.

That's right, later today, our very own Rebeca will be going live and will be checking out an hour of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you will be able to catch Rebeca at the usual place: the GR Live homepage.

Before she does go live however, be sure to check out a trailer for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium below, to get an idea of what will be offered up come this afternoon.

HQ
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Related texts



Loading next content