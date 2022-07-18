We're going retro in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium on today's GR Live

In a few days time, fans of arcades and retro gameplay will be able to jump into the second collection of games from Capcom, as Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is set to launch on July 21. But with that launch date in mind, we're going to be diving into the game a little early, and will be looking to explore the game on today's GR Live.

That's right, later today, our very own Rebeca will be going live and will be checking out an hour of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you will be able to catch Rebeca at the usual place: the GR Live homepage.

Before she does go live however, be sure to check out a trailer for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium below, to get an idea of what will be offered up come this afternoon.