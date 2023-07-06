We're going Only Up on today's GR Live

One game that seems to be absolutely everywhere right now is SCKR Games' platformer, Only Up! This game is literally what it says on the tin, and asks players to climb and climb and keep climbing, all to go as high as physically possible. The catch is that the game has a very punishing falling mechanic that sees players losing tons of progress when falling, similar to Getting Over It.

With Only Up being all the rage, we're going to be trying our hands at the title on today's instalment of GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to climb above the clouds within an hour, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.