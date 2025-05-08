We're going on an evening stroll in The Midnight Walk on today's GR Live

HQ

Moonhood Studios' new adventure game, The Midnight Walk, releases today, and if you don't want to walk the dark path alone, you can join our stream as we'll be playing through the game on today's GR Live.

The Midnight Walk is a stylised claymation adventure, in which you play as a Burnt One, a being with the power to restore fire and light to the world, reviving the creatures within it. Besides the creepy crawly things that want to devour you, of course.

Mixing cosiness and creepiness, The Midnight Walk gives us puzzles and scares aplenty. Check out our playthrough at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, where you can find us streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and of course the GR Live Homepage. Also, keep an eye out for our review going live later today.