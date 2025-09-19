We're going on an adorable adventure in Lego Voyagers on today's GR Live

HQ

When two small Lego bricks see a spaceship launch and then unfortunately crash near their home, they're inspired to piece the craft back together and jet off to the stars themselves. Before that, they'll need to traverse across the wilderness around their home to put the pieces together and rebuild the rocket.

If you're interested in seeing two Lego bricks bumble their way through platforming and puzzle sections, then you can join us on today's GR Live, where we'll be playing through the first hour of Lego Voyagers.

As always, you can find the stream on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and our very own GR Live Homepage. We'll be starting from the regular time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. If you want to read more of our in-depth thoughts on Lego Voyagers, you can do so in our review here.