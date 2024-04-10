We're going Gigantic on today's GR Live

Dansk
Gigantic first released back in 2017, and while it did find a loyal player base, it was then shut down around a year later. Now, though, the game is back, and we're going to be jumping on to see what all the fuss is about.
Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the new name of the game, and we'll be testing our mettle against other players from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on the GR Live home page, so come on down!